Suffolk County increases funds for its down payment assistance program

The application period for Suffolk County’s Down Payment Assistance Program is now open. Updates this year will help make purchasing a home in the county a bit easier.

First-time homebuyers can now get up to $30,000 towards a down payment for a single-family residence, as long as they live in that home for at least 10 years. Before, the program offered up to $14,000 for 5 years.

Funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced the changes on Thursday.

“Fundamentality, that phrase 'the American dream' represents opportunity. And it’s the gateway to upward mobility, and the belief that hard work will be met with ample benefits. Sadly for many the promise remains elusive,” Bellone said.

Buyers must also have a minimum household income of $40,000 to apply. The maximum will depend on where the home is purchased.

Eligible areas within the county include the towns of Smithtown and Huntington, and the five East End towns.