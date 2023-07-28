© 2023 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk County increases funds for its down payment assistance program

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
A for sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Westwood, Mass. Home prices hit a new record in October as the number of homes for sale hit an all-time low.
Steven Senne
/
AP
A for sale sign is displayed in front of a house.

The application period for Suffolk County’s Down Payment Assistance Program is now open. Updates this year will help make purchasing a home in the county a bit easier.

First-time homebuyers can now get up to $30,000 towards a down payment for a single-family residence, as long as they live in that home for at least 10 years. Before, the program offered up to $14,000 for 5 years.

Funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced the changes on Thursday.

“Fundamentality, that phrase 'the American dream' represents opportunity. And it’s the gateway to upward mobility, and the belief that hard work will be met with ample benefits. Sadly for many the promise remains elusive,” Bellone said. 

Buyers must also have a minimum household income of $40,000 to apply. The maximum will depend on where the home is purchased.

Eligible areas within the county include the towns of Smithtown and Huntington, and the five East End towns.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
