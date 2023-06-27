© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

The MTA will move forward with its congestion pricing plan

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published June 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT
People drive vehicles in and out of the Lincoln Tunnel, coming and going between midtown Manhattan in New York City and New Jersey, in Weehawken, New Jersey.
Ted Shaffrey
/
AP
People drive vehicles in and out of the Lincoln Tunnel, coming and going between midtown Manhattan in New York City and New Jersey, in Weehawken, New Jersey.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will move forward with its congestion pricing plan in lower Manhattan after getting federal approval on Monday.

The program will charge drivers up to $23 for every time they drive south of 60th Street.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Tuesday the goal is to reduce traffic, improve air quality and fund public transit improvements.

“We have to keep public transportation strong and vibrant, and clean, and on time," Hochul said. Otherwise, we’re not offering you a better alternative."

The tolls are expected to generate $1 billion a year that the MTA will use to upgrade subways, buses and commuter rail systems.

New York City will be the first in the nation to implement congestion pricing.

“We’re always the first in America. Others will look at us. Other cities are paying attention," Hochul said. "How is it going to work here? Well, we’re going to show them. We’re gonna show them how you do this.”

The MTA still needs to finalize toll amounts. The program could begin as soon as spring of next year.

Tags
Long Island News Congestion PricingNew York CityKathy HochulMTA
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone