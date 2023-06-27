The MTA will move forward with its congestion pricing plan

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will move forward with its congestion pricing plan in lower Manhattan after getting federal approval on Monday.

The program will charge drivers up to $23 for every time they drive south of 60th Street.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Tuesday the goal is to reduce traffic, improve air quality and fund public transit improvements.

“We have to keep public transportation strong and vibrant, and clean, and on time," Hochul said. Otherwise, we’re not offering you a better alternative."

The tolls are expected to generate $1 billion a year that the MTA will use to upgrade subways, buses and commuter rail systems.

New York City will be the first in the nation to implement congestion pricing.

“We’re always the first in America. Others will look at us. Other cities are paying attention," Hochul said. "How is it going to work here? Well, we’re going to show them. We’re gonna show them how you do this.”

The MTA still needs to finalize toll amounts. The program could begin as soon as spring of next year.