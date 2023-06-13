Riverhead Middle School boy arrested for possessing knife

A Riverhead Middle School student was arrested for having a knife in his possession while attending a session at the educational center.

According to a police statement, at 10:40 a.m., officials at the school notified the Riverhead Police Department that a knife had been confiscated from a student.

Patrol officers responded to the educational center and recovered the knife, police said.

Authorities said that upon inspection, they arrested a 13-year-old boy, a resident of Flanders, for illegal possession of weapons by persons under the age of 16.

The boy was processed at Riverhead Police Headquarters and released to a parent for a future court appearance, the police statement said.

Last Friday, two students from the same institution were arrested on weapons possession charges after school officials recovered a toy Orby pistol, a BB gun and two knives in a search of two students and their lockers. School officials learned of an altercation between students that was planned to take place after school and searched two students, ages 13 and 14, who they said were involved in the situation, according to a statement from the school district.

