© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

New York public schools have new guidance on student gender identity

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published June 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT
Gay-straight alliance school bus at Seattle Pride, 2008.
Flickr user jglsongs
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Gay-straight alliance school bus.

New York public schools have new guidance on the use of students’ preferred names and pronouns.

Under the framework from the state Education Department, teachers are not required to inform parents about their child’s gender identity. 

However, situations will be addressed on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the student’s age, maturity and mental health.

The state said the goal is to promote student privacy and confidentiality.

Under federal and state law, changing names and pronouns on official school records is required by districts if documentation of a legal name change is provided.

The guidance also allows students to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity, and recommends teachers stray away from using “boys and girls” to address their class.

Tags
Long Island News Gender EqualitylgbtqEducationNew York StateSabrina Garone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone