New York public schools have new guidance on student gender identity

New York public schools have new guidance on the use of students’ preferred names and pronouns.

Under the framework from the state Education Department, teachers are not required to inform parents about their child’s gender identity.

However, situations will be addressed on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the student’s age, maturity and mental health.

The state said the goal is to promote student privacy and confidentiality.

Under federal and state law, changing names and pronouns on official school records is required by districts if documentation of a legal name change is provided.

The guidance also allows students to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity, and recommends teachers stray away from using “boys and girls” to address their class.