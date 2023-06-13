Long Island veterans gather for a day of self-care and relaxation

Hundreds of military service members, veterans and their families gathered in Center Moriches over the weekend for a day of self-care, relaxation and peer-to-peer support.

The annual event brings military families together for food, a comedy show and holistic therapies like kayaking and massages.

Marcelle Leis of the Suffolk County Veterans Service Agency said the event's activities let service members connect with each other through equine therapy, music and art.

“These are all things that really help support veterans before they fall," Leis said. "That's what we want to do — we want to catch them before they fall and that's why we come out and we let them try different complements.”

Vendors were on hand to help veterans with VA benefits, health care and employment opportunities.

Dylan Damboise said many veterans have questions about navigating the complex system of benefits available through the VA.

"A lot of [veterans] are told initially, 'Oh, you weren't in a combat deployment' or 'You didn't serve during a time of war so you're not eligible,'" said Damboise, a Marine veteran and volunteer. "So there's still a gigantic group of veterans that don't realize they're eligible for actual benefits, even though they didn't necessarily get into major combat action."

The event is hosted by the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Project. Dwyer was a Suffolk County native who served as a combat medic in the Army. He struggled with PTSD when he returned from Iraq and died in 2008.