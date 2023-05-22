© 2023 WSHU
Long Island News

The 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund has a message for survivors: Complete claims move faster

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published May 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT
NEW YORK, New York (Sept. 24, 2011) Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team, from Fort Dix, N.J., continue to monitor air quality and coordinate equipment and personnel wash-downs amid the rubble of the Sept., 11 World Trade Center attack in New York City.
PA3 WILLIAM BARRY/U.S. Coast Guard
/
DVIDS
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team, from Fort Dix, continue to monitor air quality and coordinate equipment and personnel wash-downs amid the rubble of the Sept., 11 World Trade Center attack in New York City.

The head of September 11th Victim Compensation Fund has announced plans to overhaul the online claims system and speed up the approval process with better automation and more guidance.

Ahead of the new system launch, Special Master Allison Turkel is urging anyone who still has an open claim to provide all needed documents and information quickly so that the claim can get approved.

"The only way we can speed up overall claims processing is if we have claims we can decide when we first pick them up for review," Turkel wrote in a blog post on the fund’s website.

Over 50% of claims are missing necessary information according to an internal review.

Turkel outlined three key ways to ensure quick approval: Don't submit incomplete claims, don't submit claims until the WTC Health Program confirms certification and respond quickly to any requests for missing information.

The fund awarded nearly $1.4 billion last year to those who survived the September 11th terror attacks, and their family members.

Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
