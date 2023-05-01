Suffolk County Community College snags $2 million Navy grant to train submarine builders

The Navy has awarded Suffolk County Community College a $2 million grant to teach students how to manufacture submarine parts. The scholarships will cover tuition to train 250 welders and 250 machine operators through the college's workforce training initiative.

Students who complete a one-semester certificate course in welding or computer numerical control machine operation will learn the skills and technology needed to design, build and repair parts for the Navy’s submarine force according to college president, Edward Bonahue.

“Our programs are strongest when we work hand in hand with employers whether they're in manufacturing or health care, education or business," Bonahue said. "This investment from the Navy, this investment from the manufacturing base, is really unprecedented. And it's really a game changer for these two programs.”

Students will obtain industry credentials so they can enter the workforce as soon as they complete their program.

“That's going to allow us to get students out into the workforce quicker," Bonahue said. "That's going to allow us to get those students into manufacturing jobs and at the same time, of course, we're supporting the national critical need for defense manufacturing.”

The grant will pay for 100 students per year over 5 years.