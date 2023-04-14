Long Island lawmakers revive push to repeal SALT cap

Lawmakers on Long Island have introduced a bill to remove the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions, known as the “SALT” cap. The cap began in 2017 when President Donald Trump approved sweeping changes to the tax code, and has been a thorn in the side of Long Island Congress members — of both parties — ever since.

Representatives Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), Nick LaLota (R-NY) and Anthony D'Esposito (R-NY) are all co-sponsors of the bill to allow taxpayers to deduct the full amount of their state and local taxes from their federal return.

The trio gathered in Franklin Square on Friday to announce the legislation.

"Long Islanders pay some of the highest property taxes in the country, and for the hardworking middle-class families in my district, the $10,000 cap means they are only able to deduct a fraction of what they pay from their federal income taxes," said Garbarino, co-chair of the House's SALT caucus.

LaLota said the cap is contributing to a mass migration of New Yorkers who can't afford the high cost of living and large tax burden.

“We’re sick of seeing our neighbors leaving for lower tax states like Florida, whose overall tax burden is just 6.33%, almost half of what the burden is here," LaLota said.

Former Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi (D-NY) repeatedly called for a repeal of the SALT cap while in office, saying the cap was designed to punish blue states during the Trump presidency.

Critics of the repeal say only the wealthiest families would benefit from restoring SALT deductions.

The cap is set to expire in 2025.