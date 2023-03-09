© 2023 WSHU
Sunrise Wind developer granted over $90 million in tax breaks from the Town of Brookhaven

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 9, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST
The Sunrise Wind farm will be built 30 miles east off Montauk Point, and will begin operating in 2025.

Offshore wind farm developer Orsted has won over $90 million in tax breaks from the Town of Brookhaven for onshore construction and more.

$87.4 million in tax breaks over 25 years will support an electrical converter station, and an 18 mile-long cable connecting the wind farm to a Holbrook substation.

An additional $2.6 million over 10 years will convert an East Setauket building into an operations center.

Officials from the Brookhaven Industrial Development Agency, which granted the tax breaks, said it’s a win for the community in a variety of ways. Orsted plans to employ over 2,200 construction workers, and once operational, the farm will power close to 600,000 homes.

In lieu of taxes, it will also pay over $1 million per year for 25 years, going to five school districts, the Town of Brookhaven, Suffolk County, and more.

