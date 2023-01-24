© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Long Island News

Limited LIRR service to Grand Central Madison begins Wednesday

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published January 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
lirr_apkathywillens_180521.jpg
Kathy Willens
/
AP

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced Long Island Rail Road service to Grand Central Madison will begin Wednesday, operating on a limited basis.  

Service will commence with “Grand Central Direct,” an express train bringing riders from Jamaica to the new terminal at Grand Central station in just over 20 minutes.

The modified service will be in place for the first three weeks. LIRR officials say this will help riders get acquainted with the new terminal. Customer ambassadors will also be available to help people find their way around.

Once the full schedule is in operation, trains will run between 6:15 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on weekdays, and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. Tickets to and from Penn Station cost the same and will be accepted at the location.

Part of the $11 billion East Side Access project, Grand Central Madison has been in construction for the last 15 years. The direct link into Manhattan’s east side is expected to save LIRR commuters 40 minutes a day in travel time.

Long Island News Long Island RailroadEast Side AccessMTAPublic Transportation
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
