Limited LIRR service to Grand Central Madison begins Wednesday

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced Long Island Rail Road service to Grand Central Madison will begin Wednesday, operating on a limited basis.

Service will commence with “Grand Central Direct,” an express train bringing riders from Jamaica to the new terminal at Grand Central station in just over 20 minutes.

The modified service will be in place for the first three weeks. LIRR officials say this will help riders get acquainted with the new terminal. Customer ambassadors will also be available to help people find their way around.

Once the full schedule is in operation, trains will run between 6:15 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on weekdays, and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. Tickets to and from Penn Station cost the same and will be accepted at the location.

Part of the $11 billion East Side Access project, Grand Central Madison has been in construction for the last 15 years. The direct link into Manhattan’s east side is expected to save LIRR commuters 40 minutes a day in travel time.