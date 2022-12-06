Still shy of pre-COVID service, Suffolk County restores some bus routes

A redesigned plan for the Suffolk County bus system includes longer operating hours, but leaves some communities without service.

All routes in the bus network will operate seven days a week, with timed connections at seven locations. It also includes “on-demand” service for East End communities, the extension of some routes, and other lines will now have buses arrive every half hour.

But the plan cuts service along the Town of Brookhaven’s North Shore, as well as several other locations. A draft of the plan from earlier this year would have cut even more lines from service.

Project officials say they want to prioritize routes with the highest ridership.

The 42-year-old bus system was long overdue for an overhaul. It’s part of the Reimagine Transit Initiative, funded by $350,000 from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council.

Officials say the new network should debut next October.