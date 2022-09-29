Suffolk County sees improvement in fiscal stress

Suffolk County ended 2021 on sound financial footing according to a report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller that shows Suffolk did not have any fiscal stress last year — an improvement from 2020.

The state comptroller uses fiscal stress scores to evaluate the county’s revenue, debt and overall financial stability.

Suffolk improved its score by 45 points in 2021 and received the best possible designation from the comptroller’s office.

Almost all of New York’s 62 counties also received high marks for fiscal strength in 2021.

"The infusion of aid from the federal government and robust local sales tax revenues helped to put local governments on solid fiscal ground in 2021,” said Thomas DiNapoli, New York comptroller. “Still, municipalities shouldn’t assume this will last. Inflation remains a major concern and sales tax growth is slowing in many areas. With the end of extraordinary federal aid, and a possible recession looming, local governments need to plan carefully to avoid fiscal cliffs in the future.”

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement that the report confirms the Legislature made the right decisions when it froze county taxes and increased reserves.

Suffolk had been the most fiscally stressed county in the state in 2018 and 2019.