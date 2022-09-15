Construction on Exit 53 of Long Island Expressway begins

Construction on Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway began this week. The $27 million project will connect the expressway to Crooked Hill Road.

Motorists traveling in either direction will now have two exits leading to Crooked Hill Road. This will allow for easier access to Crooked Hill Commons, Comack Shopping Center and Suffolk Community College’s Grant campus.

The new connection is also expected to reduce traffic.

Other upgrades include a second lane on the ramp toward the southbound Sagtikos State Parkway, an extended third travel lane merging onto southbound Sagtikos State Parkway to the G Road Bridge and more upgrades at Exit S2.

The project is expected to be completed next year.