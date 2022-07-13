© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Another shark attack shuts down Suffolk County's Smith Point Beach

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 13, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT
Tiger_shark.jpg
Albert Kok
/
Wikimedia Commons
Tiger shark

Smith Point County Beach on Long Island temporarily closed for swimming Wednesday morning after a surfer was bit by a shark.

This is the latest in a recent string of shark attacks on Long Island this summer including at Jones Beach and Ocean Beach. This is the second shark encounter at Smith Point in the last 10 days.

The surfer got a 4-inch gash in his leg while paddling on the water, from what he believes to be a tiger shark.

The park in Shirley reopened to swimmers later in the afternoon. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said beach-goers may be looking at a new normal.

“Tiger sharks are just a little bit closer to shore than they’ve been," said Bellone. "They’ve always been here, they’ve always been out there. Of course you’re interacting with marine life whenever you’re in the ocean, but they’re closer to shore now.”

Officials say shark sightings have become more frequent due to an increase of bunker fish prey closer to shore and warmer ocean temperatures.

Tags

Long Island News Long IslandSharksBeachesSabrina GaroneSteve Bellone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone