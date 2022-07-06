Ex-Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano's prison surrender is pushed back

Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano’s prison surrender has been delayed two weeks.

Mangano was supposed to begin his 12-year sentence on July 13. His new surrender date is July 27, the same day his wife Linda will begin her 15-month prison term.

The two were convicted in 2019 for a bribery scheme involving their longtime friend, restaurateur Harendra Singh, while Mangano was serving as county executive.

There was no explanation in the court order as to why the extension was granted, but there is a defense request pending for Mangano to remain on bail while he makes an appeal.

Mangano’s attorney said his actions related to the scheme didn't constitute "official action" under the federal bribery statute, and said Mangano is not a flight risk.

Prosecutors dismiss these claims, saying it’s a last ditch effort to avoid prison time.