Former acting Nassau DA takes top NYC job

Joyce Smith, Nassau County’s former acting district attorney, is now head of special victims prosecution in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

She was appointed to lead the Nassau’s office after the elected district, Madeline Singas, was chosen as a top judge in New York’s Court of Appeals. Smith was among a wave of resignations that left Nassau when voters elected Ann Donnelly, a Republican, as the new district attorney.

She was hired in January by newly elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has become a frequent target of criticism for law-and-order Republicans.

The departures from the Nassau District Attorney’s office stand in contrast to Suffolk’s new Republican top prosecutor. Ray Tierney hired several prosecutors from Nassau and promoted a number of assistant district attorneys from the previous administration of Democrat Tim Sini.