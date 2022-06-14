© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Former acting Nassau DA takes top NYC job

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published June 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT
Joyce Smith NCDA
Manhattan DA's Office

Joyce Smith, Nassau County’s former acting district attorney, is now head of special victims prosecution in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

She was appointed to lead the Nassau’s office after the elected district, Madeline Singas, was chosen as a top judge in New York’s Court of Appeals. Smith was among a wave of resignations that left Nassau when voters elected Ann Donnelly, a Republican, as the new district attorney.

She was hired in January by newly elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has become a frequent target of criticism for law-and-order Republicans.

The departures from the Nassau District Attorney’s office stand in contrast to Suffolk’s new Republican top prosecutor. Ray Tierney hired several prosecutors from Nassau and promoted a number of assistant district attorneys from the previous administration of Democrat Tim Sini.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
