Riverhead considers a ban on downtown gun-related businesses

The Town of Riverhead on Long Island will consider a ban on any business involving guns in the downtown area.

The proposal would prohibit gun ranges, firearms dealers and weapon manufacturers from having storefronts within Riverhead’s central business district.

Officials said these kinds of businesses do not align with their goal of making the area more family-friendly.

These businesses could, however, be allowed in the district if they obtain a special permit from the town. To obtain that, they must be located far enough away from residential areas, schools and playgrounds.

The board, led by a Republican town supervisor, will vote Tuesday on whether to hold a public meeting on the proposal in July.

This follows complaints from residents about another proposal that would convert a vacant building outside the business district into a firearms training facility and shooting range. They claim the applicant has made intentions of firearm sales unclear.