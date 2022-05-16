© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

East Hampton Airport's controversial makeover starts Tuesday

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published May 16, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
pexels-joël-super-2315265.jpg
Photo by Joël Super
/
Pexels

East Hampton Airport on Long Island's South Fork will close on Tuesday in preparation for its reopening as a private facility on Thursday.

The airport in Wainscott will transition from public to private-only use to address years of complaints from residents about traffic, noise and pollution.

Starting this Thursday, the facility will operate under a “prior permission required” framework, meaning pilots will have to submit an application to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Some local pilots created an outburst during an informational session with the FAA on Friday. They claim the new criteria to use the airport is confusing, and far too expensive.

The National Business Aviation Association sued the Town of East Hampton over its plan to operate the airport, claiming it undermines federal policy, and if all local airports operated this way, the national flight system would become dysfunctional.

A study will be completed by the town this summer to make sure their goals are being met. If not, the airport could close entirely.

Long Island News Long IslandSabrina GaroneEast Hampton Airport
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone