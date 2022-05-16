East Hampton Airport's controversial makeover starts Tuesday

East Hampton Airport on Long Island's South Fork will close on Tuesday in preparation for its reopening as a private facility on Thursday.

The airport in Wainscott will transition from public to private-only use to address years of complaints from residents about traffic, noise and pollution.

Starting this Thursday, the facility will operate under a “prior permission required” framework, meaning pilots will have to submit an application to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Some local pilots created an outburst during an informational session with the FAA on Friday. They claim the new criteria to use the airport is confusing, and far too expensive.

The National Business Aviation Association sued the Town of East Hampton over its plan to operate the airport, claiming it undermines federal policy, and if all local airports operated this way, the national flight system would become dysfunctional.

A study will be completed by the town this summer to make sure their goals are being met. If not, the airport could close entirely.