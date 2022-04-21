Sewer expansion in Huntington Station would revitalize housing and restaurants, officials say

For the first time in decades, Huntington Station residents will be able to connect their homes to sewers.

The New York State Legislature approved an additional $22 million investment for sewer hook-ups in neighborhoods off of New York Avenue in Huntington.

The money is in addition to $44 million that Suffolk County and the town of Huntington agreed to spend for the sewer expansion in December. Construction is expected to begin in early 2024.

State Senator Jim Gaughran helped to secure the funds in the next state budget. He said this will help expand housing and protect the environment.

“This is an opportunity for this to not only improve the situation for the homeowners but to protect the environment for everyone, by making sure nitrates will no longer potentially get in our drinking water in the area,” Gaughran said.

Upgraded sewer systems help replace old septic tanks and cesspools that contribute to nitrogen pollution in nearby waterways.

“This will be something that will be a major change for the residents of the district and also will be people who will be able to say that they can get rid of their cesspools and as a result be cleaning up the environment,” Gaughran said.

Gaughran said the sewer expansion would also bring new opportunities for apartments, restaurants and bars in the business district, south of the Huntington train station.