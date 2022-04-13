Long Island county suspends gas tax for fuel over $3

Suffolk County has suspended the sales tax for gasoline that costs more than $3 per gallon.

Lawmakers approved the cap on Tuesday. Suffolk joins Nassau which suspended its gas tax on Monday.

Gas prices have skyrocketed due to the Russian war on Ukraine.

Previously, Suffolk County would collect around $80 million in gas sales tax each year. But starting in the first quarter of 2022, gas sales tax receipts for the county grew to around $95 million.

The new state law will help Long Islanders save around five cents per gallon.

The legislation will go into full effect starting June 1 and will end December 31 in both Suffolk and Nassau County.