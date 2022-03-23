The FAA clears changes to East Hampton Airport for take off

A few more milestones have been reached in the plan to transition East Hampton Airport on Long Island from a public to a private-use-only facility.

After an “airport airspace analysis” by the Federal Aviation Administration, a timeline for the new facility has been given approval. East Hampton Airport in Wainscott will deactivate on May 17, and reopen for private use only on May 19 under the new name — East Hampton Town Airport.

Months of back-and-forth between town officials and the FAA had delayed the original deactivation date of February 28.

The town announced the plan in January to address years of complaints from residents about noise and pollution. A study will be done this summer to make sure this goal is being achieved.

The new airport will operate under a “prior permission required” framework, meaning in order for aircraft operators to use the facility, they’ll need to submit an application.

The town has also partnered with a third-party consultant — Flight Tech Engineering — to design flight procedures.