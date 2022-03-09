Fire Island Ferry suspends service to the village of Ocean Beach

Ferry service to the village of Ocean Beach on Long Island has been suspended. The Fire Island Ferry company ended service after it failed to reach a contract agreement with the village.

The Bay Shore-based ferry company operated on an expired lease over the last year while the village of Ocean Beach and ferry operators negotiated a new one.

Ocean Beach told Newsday that the company wanted to pay 30% less in rent to operate from Ocean Beach’s upgraded ferry terminal, and the village wanted them to pay over 5% more.

The previous contract showed the ferry company paid the village a base amount of $490,000 with an annual 2% increase.

The Fire Island Ferry threatened to cut off service at the beginning of the month but extended services in hopes of reaching an agreement. Negotiations broke down over the weekend.

About 100 people live year-round in Ocean Beach.