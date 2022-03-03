Suffolk judge dismisses indictment of officer accused of lying about a suspect resisting arrest

On Wednesday, a Suffolk County judge dismissed the indictment of a Suffolk police officer who is accused of filing a false report about an arrest last year.

Officer Matthew Cameron was indicted in December on a single misdemeanor charge of offering a false report about the arrest of an alleged car thief. He pleaded not guilty, and was released without bail.

Cameron’s report claimed that Christopher Cruz resisted arrest in February 2021. Body camera footage later showed police striking Cruz while he was handcuffed on the ground.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said they are reviewing the court’s decision before deciding whether to re-indict Cameron.

Just last week, Cruz filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Cameron, other officers involved and former Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart. In court papers, he admits to attempting to drive off, but claims he eventually surrendered with his hands up before being attacked.