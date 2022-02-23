© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Stony Brook University Hospital to fill ambulance service gap in Amityville

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published February 23, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST
Turning the standard ambulance into a specialized stroke treatment unit could help.
ImageMediaGroup / iStockphoto
/
Paramedics and emergency medical technicians stock a standard ambulance.

Stony Brook University Hospital could supply the North Amityville Fire Company with an ambulance team. The deal would fill a service gap, as the fire company transitions back to taking emergency calls.

A paramedic and emergency medical technician from the hospital will be stationed at the firehouse 24/7, at no cost. The crew will be able to provide Advanced Life Support — a higher level of care that the department is not yet certified in.

Most fire departments have a paid emergency medical services crew on hand, but North Amityville Fire is still working on it.

Back in January, the Town of Babylon ended their contract with the fire company, and directed emergency calls to other departments. Town officials were concerned with long response times

The town has agreed to install a receivership with oversight of finances and operations. A public hearing will be held on March 1 to reinstate the contract.

The arrangement with Stony Brook still needs approval from the Suffolk Regional EMS Council, which is also being presented in March.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone