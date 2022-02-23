Stony Brook University Hospital to fill ambulance service gap in Amityville

Stony Brook University Hospital could supply the North Amityville Fire Company with an ambulance team. The deal would fill a service gap, as the fire company transitions back to taking emergency calls.

A paramedic and emergency medical technician from the hospital will be stationed at the firehouse 24/7, at no cost. The crew will be able to provide Advanced Life Support — a higher level of care that the department is not yet certified in.

Most fire departments have a paid emergency medical services crew on hand, but North Amityville Fire is still working on it.

Back in January, the Town of Babylon ended their contract with the fire company, and directed emergency calls to other departments. Town officials were concerned with long response times

The town has agreed to install a receivership with oversight of finances and operations. A public hearing will be held on March 1 to reinstate the contract.

The arrangement with Stony Brook still needs approval from the Suffolk Regional EMS Council, which is also being presented in March.