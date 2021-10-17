-
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:A surge in COVID-19 cases at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities in…
-
Here is the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:Full shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were rushed to arrive at Connecticut and Long Island…
-
Stony Brook University Hospital will launch two specialized emergency vehicles in Suffolk County next year that will provide immediate healthcare for…
-
An 18-year-old West Point cadet is on life support after trying to save a swimmer from a rip current at a Southampton Village beach.Police say the cadet…
-
Two New York hospitals say they still have not yet reached deals with insurance companies participating the state's new health insurance exchange. But one…