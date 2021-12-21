New York cancels January high school Regents exams due to the pandemic

The New York State Education Department has canceled the January high school Regents exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came Tuesday from State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa, who also said that no decisions have been made regarding the June and August 2022 Regents exams or any other state assessment programs.

Rosa noted that the state recently saw a record in daily COVID-19 cases, and she said that, “Once again, the January Regents exams cannot be safely, equitably and fairly administered across the state.”

The state also canceled the January 2021 Regents exams but did did have a limited series of Regents exams available last June.

Due to the cancellation of the January Regents, the state Education Department will ask the Board of Regents to approve modifications to the assessment requirements that students must meet to earn high school diplomas, credentials and endorsements.

