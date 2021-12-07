Long Island man arrested after allegedly sending bombing threats to LGBTQ organizations

A Bayport, Long Island, man surrendered to the FBI this week after being charged with sending hateful letters to LGBTQ organizations and supporters. The letters threatened mass shootings and bombings dating as far back as 2013.

A judge released Robert Fehring on bond, but said he was “extremely disturbed” by the allegations. Fehring is a 75-year-old retired high school teacher and coach.

Law enforcement have identified at least 60 letters that Fehring allegedly sent, including a threat to place explosive devices at the New York City Pride March last June.

Police also recovered multiple shotguns, a machete and 20 Pride flags from Fehrings’s home. He will face up to five years in prison if convicted.