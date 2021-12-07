© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Long Island man arrested after allegedly sending bombing threats to LGBTQ organizations

WSHU | By Eda Uzunlar
Published December 7, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST
Police car
Scott Davidson
/

A Bayport, Long Island, man surrendered to the FBI this week after being charged with sending hateful letters to LGBTQ organizations and supporters. The letters threatened mass shootings and bombings dating as far back as 2013. 

A judge released Robert Fehring on bond, but said he was “extremely disturbed” by the allegations. Fehring is a 75-year-old retired high school teacher and coach.

Law enforcement have identified at least 60 letters that Fehring allegedly sent, including a threat to place explosive devices at the New York City Pride March last June. 

Police also recovered multiple shotguns, a machete and 20 Pride flags from Fehrings’s home. He will face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Eda Uzunlar
Originally from South Dakota, Eda Uzunlar is a first generation Turkish-American and student at Yale University. Her work has appeared in NPR, Reveal, the Solutions Journalism Network, High Country News, and Wyoming-based news outlets.
