The federal government shutdown continues. Here’s how it affects CT and Long Island

Military veterans in Connecticut and on Long Island will see most of their Veterans Affairs services continue through the federal government shutdown.

The VA says medical appointments, hospitals, and benefit checks will not be affected. Essential services such as suicide prevention and housing programs will also continue.

But some programs will pause until Congress resolves the funding impasse. Those include services that help veterans transition to civilian life, career counseling, and the hotline for education benefits.

Burial services at VA cemeteries will go on, but cemetery maintenance will be suspended.