LIVE UPDATES
The federal government shutdown continues. Here’s how it affects CT and Long Island
The federal shutdown will impact people across Connecticut and Long Island. WSHU explains how these effects will be felt in our communities.
Impact on local veterans
Military veterans in Connecticut and on Long Island will see most of their Veterans Affairs services continue through the federal government shutdown.
The VA says medical appointments, hospitals, and benefit checks will not be affected. Essential services such as suicide prevention and housing programs will also continue.
But some programs will pause until Congress resolves the funding impasse. Those include services that help veterans transition to civilian life, career counseling, and the hotline for education benefits.
Burial services at VA cemeteries will go on, but cemetery maintenance will be suspended.
Uncertainty for CT’s Coast Guard and submarine base
Connecticut is home to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and a Coast Guard station. The Coast Guard is the only branch of the military that's under the Department of Homeland Security instead of the Department of Defense.
In the past, deals to keep the military paid during a shutdown haven't included the Coast Guard since they're under DHS.
During the shutdown in 2019, Coast Guard families relied on food pantries and discounts at local restaurants to get through.
Connecticut is also home to the U.S. Naval Submarine Base, which employs 6,500 active duty sailors, and more than 2,000 civilian employees and contractors. Though the Navy has been paid in the past, checks can be delayed.
Essential civilian workers report to work, but aren't paid until after the shutdown ends.