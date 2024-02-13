Live updates: Nor'easter sweeps through CT and NY, impacting the morning commute

Governor Ned Lamont has banned all tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers from traveling on all limited access highways due to the winter storm.

Limited access highways are those designed to carry large volumes of traffic at generally high speeds and have controlled access with on and off ramps.

“During the peak periods of the storm, we are anticipating treacherous conditions that will make travel very difficult,” Lamont said in a statement. “We’ve consulted with our neighboring states and have decided as a region that it’s in the best interest of safety to enact this travel ban on tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers during the duration of the storm.”

New York and Massachusetts have implemented similar bans on their roads during the storm.

Snowy travel conditions have reduced visibility on Connecticut roads, as the state expects to receive between 5 and 8 inches of snow Tuesday.

Metro-North is operating on a modified schedule.