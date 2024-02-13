LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Nor'easter sweeps through CT and NY, impacting the morning commute
A nor'easter pummeled the Mid-Atlantic and New England areas, including Connecticut and parts of Long Island, with high winds, coastal flooding and up to a foot of snow in some areas.
- Check the morning commute on Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road
- Check outages reported from Eversource, United Illuminating and PSEG Long Island
- Check warnings from the National Weather Service
CT, NY, MA ban tractor trailers on highways
Governor Ned Lamont has banned all tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers from traveling on all limited access highways due to the winter storm.
Limited access highways are those designed to carry large volumes of traffic at generally high speeds and have controlled access with on and off ramps.
“During the peak periods of the storm, we are anticipating treacherous conditions that will make travel very difficult,” Lamont said in a statement. “We’ve consulted with our neighboring states and have decided as a region that it’s in the best interest of safety to enact this travel ban on tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers during the duration of the storm.”
New York and Massachusetts have implemented similar bans on their roads during the storm.
Snowy travel conditions have reduced visibility on Connecticut roads, as the state expects to receive between 5 and 8 inches of snow Tuesday.
Metro-North is operating on a modified schedule.
Stay off the roads while cleanup is underway, Elicker says
The city of New Haven is working to clear more than 200 miles of roadway due to Monday's snowstorm.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is urging residents to stay off the roads during the cleanup.
“Parks and public works, fire, police, everyone is working really, really hard to keep our residents safe," Elicker said. "Just be kind, be kind to your neighbors and look out for one another. Take a moment to shovel your neighbor's sidewalk if they're not able to do so.
"We need a lot more kindness in this world. And there's an opportunity with the storm to do so.”
The city and the rest of coastal Connecticut will receive between 5-8 inches of snow.
New Haven Public Schools, as well as before and after school activities, are closed.
Metro-North is operating on a modified schedule.
Hochul says New Yorkers should work from home if they can
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is urging residents to stay home during Monday’s snowstorm.
Some parts of the state are expected to see a total of 18 inches of snow — with 5-8 inches expected on Long Island.
“We are in for this once again," Hochul said. "People have been accustomed to a fairly mild winter, so take all the necessary precautions. Stay tuned to your news.
If you can work remotely, that's great. Make sure that our roads are clear for the plows as always.”
She said the snow on Long Island is expected to be “heavy and wet.” Winds gusting are as high as 35 mph.