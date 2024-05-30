LIVE UPDATES
Former President Trump found guilty, local CT and Long Island officials react to verdict
Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty of falsifying business records to influence the outcome of the 2016 election, a historic verdict as Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, campaigns again for the White House. Local Connecticut and Long Island officials react to the historic verdict.
Rep. LaLota calls on Gov. Kathy Hochul to take action
First-term Republican, Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) called on Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, to take action.
“The best way to unwind Alvin Bragg’s political prosecution and today’s conviction is for Governor Hochul to immediately announce her intention to pardon President Trump and pre-emptively commute any sentence,” LaLota said in a statement.
“To not do so is to allow America to become a Banana Republic. President Trump’s fate, and the 2024 presidential election, should be decided by voters, not overzealous politically motivated prosecutors and an imbalanced jury.”
Rep. D’Esposito says the verdict is a "witch hunt"
Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY4) said the verdict was "a shameful witch hunt ... by railroading a conviction through a partisan New York court."
"I have testified in court against countless convicts," said D'Esposito, a Republican freshman and former NYPD detective. "It is clear to me that Democrats are so afraid of engaging in a fair fight against President Trump that they continue to weaponize the justice system in an attempt to stop him."
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy says a conviction matters
“Newsflash: It matters that the Republican nominee for President is a convicted criminal,” U.S Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) posted on X.
“The rule of law still matters. And this won't be his last conviction. He's committed multiple crimes and he's going to be convicted multiple times. He can never be President again.”
Former Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin reacts
Former Long Island Congressman and 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin called the case against Trump "a political persecution, designed to interfere with the 2024 [presidential] election."
"This sham trial was a campaign inside of a campaign to secure a talking point, regardless of how much damage it could cause to our country and criminal justice system," Zeldin said.