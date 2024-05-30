© 2024 WSHU
Former President Trump found guilty, local CT and Long Island officials react to verdict

Published May 30, 2024 at 5:35 PM EDT
Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court during jury deliberations in his criminal hush money trial in New York, Thursday, May 30, 2024.
Steven Hirsch/AP
/
POOL New York Post
Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court during jury deliberations in his criminal hush money trial in New York, Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty of falsifying business records to influence the outcome of the 2016 election, a historic verdict as Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, campaigns again for the White House. Local Connecticut and Long Island officials react to the historic verdict.

Rep. LaLota calls on Gov. Kathy Hochul to take action

Link Copied

By Desiree D'Iorio

Posted May 30, 2024 at 6:18 PM EDT
Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) at podium
J.D. Allen
/
WSHU
Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) at the podium.

First-term Republican, Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) called on Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, to take action.

“The best way to unwind Alvin Bragg’s political prosecution and today’s conviction is for Governor Hochul to immediately announce her intention to pardon President Trump and pre-emptively commute any sentence,” LaLota said in a statement.

“To not do so is to allow America to become a Banana Republic. President Trump’s fate, and the 2024 presidential election, should be decided by voters, not overzealous politically motivated prosecutors and an imbalanced jury.”

Rep. D’Esposito says the verdict is a "witch hunt"

Link Copied

By J.D. Allen

Posted May 30, 2024 at 5:44 PM EDT
Office of Rep. Anthony D'Esposito

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY4) said the verdict was "a shameful witch hunt ... by railroading a conviction through a partisan New York court."

"I have testified in court against countless convicts," said D'Esposito, a Republican freshman and former NYPD detective. "It is clear to me that Democrats are so afraid of engaging in a fair fight against President Trump that they continue to weaponize the justice system in an attempt to stop him."

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy says a conviction matters

Link Copied

By Molly Ingram

Posted May 30, 2024 at 5:39 PM EDT
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy
Molly Ingram
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy

“Newsflash: It matters that the Republican nominee for President is a convicted criminal,” U.S Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) posted on X.

“The rule of law still matters. And this won't be his last conviction. He's committed multiple crimes and he's going to be convicted multiple times. He can never be President again.”

Former Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin reacts

Link Copied

By J.D. Allen

Posted May 30, 2024 at 5:37 PM EDT
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.)
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP

Former Long Island Congressman and 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin called the case against Trump "a political persecution, designed to interfere with the 2024 [presidential] election."

"This sham trial was a campaign inside of a campaign to secure a talking point, regardless of how much damage it could cause to our country and criminal justice system," Zeldin said.