Former President Trump found guilty, local CT and Long Island officials react to verdict

J.D. Allen / WSHU Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) at the podium.

First-term Republican, Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) called on Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, to take action.

“The best way to unwind Alvin Bragg’s political prosecution and today’s conviction is for Governor Hochul to immediately announce her intention to pardon President Trump and pre-emptively commute any sentence,” LaLota said in a statement.

“To not do so is to allow America to become a Banana Republic. President Trump’s fate, and the 2024 presidential election, should be decided by voters, not overzealous politically motivated prosecutors and an imbalanced jury.”