Government Study Calls For Legalizing Marijuana In New York

Governor Cuomo released a study that finds the state could benefit by legalizing marijuana.

The report cites growing public support for a regulated legal marijuana program, and says a state-run system protects consumer from risks encountered in the black market sale of the drug. It says it could also create over 200,000 new jobs, and bring $700 million in tax revenue to the state.

The report finds legalization does come without risks, heavy use of the drug can effect memory and exacerbate some mental health conditions, and from 8 to 30 percent of regular users can become addicted.

The report represents a big change for Cuomo, who last year called marijuana a “gateway drug” to more harmful substances.

Cynthia Nixon, Cuomo’s primary opponent in the governor’s race, who is challenging the governor from the left, is also a supporter of legalizing marijuana, saying the state’s laws against the drug disproportionately harm people of color. Nixon claimed credit for Cuomo’s policy shift, and also accused Cuomo of trying to distract the public from a federal jury’s bid rigging conviction late Thursday of the former architect of the governor’s multi-billion dollar economic development program.

Nixon, in a statement, says Cuomo “is hoping New Yorkers get too stoned to remember” the corruption trials.

The drug will likely not become legal before the legislature meets again, in 2019.