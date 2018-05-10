© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Search Begins For New NYS Attorney General

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published May 10, 2018 at 10:24 AM EDT
nysagoffice_aphanspennink_180510.jpg
Hans Pennink
/
AP
The lobby outside of former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office at the state Capitol on Tuesday in Albany.

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced plans for an open interview process for the legislature to appoint a new state attorney general, now that Eric Schneiderman has resigned over domestic violence allegations.  

Speaker Heastie says public interviews of candidates to fill the vacant attorney general’s seat will take place May 15 and 16, and are open to anyone who submits a resume and cover letter by the end of the day on Friday.

Heastie says the process could also help clarify viable candidates before the state party conventions happen on May 22.

“This is actually a good thing with the upcoming conventions coming,” Heastie said. “People who want to be attorney general in both parties can put themselves on early display.”

Because Democrats have more members in the legislature, they are likely to choose the AG replacement. Senate Republicans have declined to participate.   

Heastie says the acting attorney general, Barbara Underwood, is also invited to interview for the job. Underwood is not thought to be interested in running for the office, so the invitation means that Democrats could seek to appoint a placeholder until elections are held in November.

Tags

Long Island NewsNew YorkEric ScheidermanGovernment & Politics
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
See stories by Karen DeWitt