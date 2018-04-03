Curran Proposes New Fees To Bolster Nassau Budget

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has proposed raising fees as part of her revised budget proposal.

Curran has proposed raising the fee for certain traffic and parking offenses, such as red light camera violations, to $95.

A distracted driver education program could cost $100. Contractors with home improvement licenses would have to renew annually, instead of every two years, at a cost of $600 per year.

There would even be a $1 surcharge for a bucket of balls at the driving range.

Traffic violation fees would have to be approved by the County Legislature.

Curran says the fees are reasonable and necessary, given that the county is in a financial crisis.

Last month, Curran came under fire for charging organizations such as the Little League for use of county fields.