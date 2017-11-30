Judge Upholds Ruling Barring Mayor Ganim From Public Financing

A federal judge has upheld a decision by the Connecticut Elections Enforcement Commission to bar Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim from obtaining public campaign financing to run for governor. The commission made the decision based on Ganim’s felony conviction.

Ganim, who’s a Democrat, served nearly seven years in federal prison for public corruption. He had challenged the state election commission’s denial, claiming it violates his right to free speech and puts him at a disadvantage against funded candidates.

Hartford U.S. District Court Judge Michael Shea ruled that the commission’s decision doesn’t impede Ganim’s First Amendment rights. Shea says Ganim can still run for governor, but without public financing.

Ganim has formed an exploratory committee and raised about $150,000. He says he expects to announce in January whether he’ll ultimately be a gubernatorial candidate.

He says he has not yet decided whether he’ll appeal Shea’s decision.