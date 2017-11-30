© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Judge Upholds Ruling Barring Mayor Ganim From Public Financing

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 30, 2017 at 11:18 AM EST
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim
Bob Child
/
AP
Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim leaves U.S. District Court in New Haven in 2003, after he was found guilty on 16 of 21 federal corruption charges. After serving his prison sentence, Ganim was re-elected as Bridgeport mayor in 2015.

A federal judge has upheld a decision by the Connecticut Elections Enforcement Commission to bar Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim from obtaining public campaign financing to run for governor. The commission made the decision based on Ganim’s felony conviction.

Ganim, who’s a Democrat, served nearly seven years in federal prison for public corruption. He had challenged the state election commission’s denial, claiming it violates his right to free speech and puts him at a disadvantage against funded candidates.

Hartford U.S. District Court Judge Michael Shea ruled that the commission’s decision doesn’t impede Ganim’s First Amendment rights. Shea says Ganim can still run for governor, but without public financing.

Ganim has formed an exploratory committee and raised about $150,000. He says he expects to announce in January whether he’ll ultimately be a gubernatorial candidate.

He says he has not yet decided whether he’ll appeal Shea’s decision.

Tags

Connecticut NewsBridgeportcorruptionConnecticutElectionsJoe GanimPublic Financing
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma