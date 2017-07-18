Malloy Strikes Union Deal, But GOP Pushes For More Concessions

Unionized state employees in Connecticut have voted overwhelming to approve a labor concession deal that’s expected to save the state $1.5 billion over the next two years. The deal now heads to the General Assembly for a vote.

Connecticut lawmakers are likely to a vote on the labor concession deal during their veto override session scheduled for next Monday. Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy is urging lawmakers to approve the deal. That’s a position supported by Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz of Berlin.

“1.5 billion in taxpayer savings over the next two years, that’s very important. I think the number now is 24 billion over the life of the agreement. I think that’s outstanding. I really appreciate the effort of the state employee leadership.”

Republicans, including House Minority Leader Themis Klarides of Derby, say they’ll vote no on the agreement.

“Although we support union employees, we do not support the concession agreement between the governor and the unions.”

Klarides says her caucus believes more concessions can be achieved through legislation.

The Democrats and Malloy say the union concession deal on the table is crucial to balancing the current two-year state budget, which Malloy and state lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on.