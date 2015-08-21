© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Approval Of NY's $15 Fast-Food Wage Plan Looms

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published August 21, 2015 at 4:00 PM EDT
Cuomofastfood.jpg
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews
/

A proposal in New York State to gradually raise the minimum wage for fast-food workers could be formally approved any day.

The increase was endorsed by a state Wage Board last month and will be phased in over six years beginning with an initial increase at the end of this year.

Following a mandatory public comment period the proposal now awaits approval by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's labor commissioner, who has until Sept. 14 to act.

Thousands of fast-food workers submitted letters supporting the increase, with many saying it would help them make ends meet after years of low wages.

Franchise owners, however, submitted testimony calling the increase unfair. Restaurant owners are considering whether to challenge the increase in court.

The increase will impact an estimated 200,000 workers.

Tags

Long Island Newsminimum wageGovernor Andrew Cuomo
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
Load More