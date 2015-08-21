Approval Of NY's $15 Fast-Food Wage Plan Looms

A proposal in New York State to gradually raise the minimum wage for fast-food workers could be formally approved any day.

The increase was endorsed by a state Wage Board last month and will be phased in over six years beginning with an initial increase at the end of this year.

Following a mandatory public comment period the proposal now awaits approval by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's labor commissioner, who has until Sept. 14 to act.

Thousands of fast-food workers submitted letters supporting the increase, with many saying it would help them make ends meet after years of low wages.

Franchise owners, however, submitted testimony calling the increase unfair. Restaurant owners are considering whether to challenge the increase in court.

The increase will impact an estimated 200,000 workers.