© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

NY Lt. Gov. Hochul Says She Won't Seek Higher Office

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published July 13, 2015 at 12:48 PM EDT
7-10MeandHochulEdited.jpg
Matt Ryan
/

New York's Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, said she’s not harboring ambitions to be the state’s first woman governor.

Hochul said she doesn’t know when the state’s proverbial glass ceiling will be broken and New York will have a woman in charge of the chief executive post, but she said it’s unlikely that it will be her who reaches that milestone.

“I don’t harbor higher ambitions,” Hochul said.

I'm going to enjoy the three and a half years I have left, because I know, in my business, that can be the end of the game. -New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul

The former Western New York Congresswoman said when she lost her seat in the conservative leaning district over her support of Obamacare, she did not expect to be back in elected office, until Governor Cuomo contacted her to replace the retiring Robert Duffy, and she said she’s content with that.

“I’m going to embrace it,” she said. “I’m going to enjoy the three and a half years I have left, because I know, in my business, that can be the end of the game.”

Hochul’s been busy traveling the state to promote economic growth, and Governor Cuomo’s agenda.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWTQvQAkblM">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWTQvQAkblM

Tags

Long Island NewsNew YorkKathy Hochul
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
See stories by Karen DeWitt