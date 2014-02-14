Winter storm prompts state of emergencies in Conn., NY

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is requesting help from the White House and FEMA in an effort to obtain road salt to treat the state’s highways. The governor said on Thursday that the state is running out of salt used in snow removal.

The winter storm also prompted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to declare a state of emergency earlier in the day Thursday.

Director of State Operations Howard Glaser says the emergency declaration is necessary for the state to help out local communities in these situations.

Glaser says that it was the emergency declaration that allowed the state to provide salt to local towns during the storm.