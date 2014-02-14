© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Winter storm prompts state of emergencies in Conn., NY

WSHU | By Charles Lane,
Ebong Udoma
Published February 14, 2014 at 7:54 AM EST
snow.JPG
Naomi Starobin
/

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is requesting help from the White House and FEMA in an effort to  obtain  road salt to treat the state’s highways.  The governor said on Thursday that the state is running out of salt used in snow removal.

The winter storm also prompted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to declare a state of emergency earlier in the day Thursday.  

Director of State Operations Howard Glaser says the emergency declaration is necessary for the state to help out local communities in these situations.

GLASER_140213.mp3
Glaser speaking during Thursday's storm

Glaser says that it was the emergency declaration that allowed the state to provide salt to local towns during the storm.

