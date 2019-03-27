© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Bill Would Enable NYS Water Suppliers To Sue Polluters

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published March 27, 2019 at 1:10 PM EDT
waterfountain_flickrjeffturner_160613.jpg
Jeff Turner
/
Flickr

New York State legislators will vote to close loopholes that have prevented public water authorities from taking drinking water polluters to court.

Several chemicals used in firefighting foam at Long Island airports and in household cleaning products have seeped into the ground, contaminating drinking water throughout Suffolk County.

State Senator Jim Gaughran says polluters have dodged legal action. He’s sponsoring a bill that clarifies the state’s statutes of limitations on such lawsuits.

“Whenever there is a detection in any well by any public water entity, that entity can go and sue the polluter to hopefully recover money for the taxpayers.”

Water authorities would have three years to sue polluters once contamination is detected. Damages recovered would be used to cover the cost of water remediation.

Long Island NewsLong Islandpublic healthWater Contamination
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.
