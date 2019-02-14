Suffolk Lawmakers To Consider Styrofoam And Straw Ban

New legislation in Suffolk County would ban styrofoam containers, plates and cups at restaurants, and make straws only available upon request.

The goal of the legislation is to reduce single-use plastics.

Suffolk would join municipalities across the country that have implemented some form of a straw ban in an effort to reduce pollution.

An exception has been carved out for people with disabilities or medical conditions who rely on plastic straws. Outside of that, if a restaurant were to break the straw law, it would get a $100 fine for the first offense.

Southampton Town has already passed a straw and styrofoam ban that goes into effect in May.