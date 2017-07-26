Education Department Rescores Regents Exam After Teen Finds Error

A few weeks ago Ben Catalfo, a 16-year-old from East Setauket, Long Island, discovered a mistake on the Geometry Regents Exam. While the New York State Department of Education initially said there was no mistake, they have decided to re-score the question.

Catalfo discovered that multiple choice question #24 had no correct answer. But after he brought it to the attention of the Department of Education, they claimed there was no mistake.

He made a petition to get the question re-scored, and it received over 2,700 signatures. He was also backed by his high school principal, multiple teachers and three college professors.

The Department of Education has now decided to give credit to all students regardless of the answer they chose.

Catalfo is relieved.

“Some students were just talking to me and I know some students just passed it because of this, so I’m very happy for them.”

This is now the third question on the geometry exam to be rescored after mistakes were found.