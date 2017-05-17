Long Islanders Approve School Budgets

Voters on Long Island approved all 124 school district budgets on Tuesday. It’s the first time that’s happened since single-day voting was introduced in 1996.

Long Islanders approved $12.4 billion in total spending.

Only one school district, New Suffolk on the North Fork, proposed a budget that exceeded the state’s tax cap.

Lorraine Deller, head of the Nassau-Suffolk School Boards Association, says there’s concern over potential mid-year cuts in school aid if the Trump administration were to cut funding to the state, which would in turn cut funding to the districts.

And the biggest impact of state cuts, if they’re done across the board in education, hit Long Island disproportionately.

Some districts also elected their school board. One notable candidate, Robert Mickens, whose daughter was killed by MS-13, was unsuccessful in his run for Brentwood School Board.