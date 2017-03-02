Lawmakers Hold Hearing On Malloy's Education Funding Formula

Some education advocates in Connecticut would like Governor Dannel Malloy’s new public education funding formula to be put on hold.

Malloy’s proposed changes to the state’s public education funding formula are contained in his budget plan, which he presented to lawmakers last month. The plan was in response to a court ruling that declared Connecticut’s public school funding process unconstitutional.

The court found that the state’s wealthier school districts were getting more money to the detriment of poorer school districts.

Herb Rosenthal, president of the Coalition for Justice in Education Funding, told members of the legislature’s Education Committee this week that a study is needed before any new funding formula is adopted.

“Education adequacy cost study would provide hard, real world data on student needs and what resources are necessary to meet our state constitutional responsibilities to deliver an adequate and equitable education opportunity for every K to 12 student in our state.“

Newtown First Selectwoman Patricia Llodra says Governor Malloy’s proposed funding formula is not fair to her district. She says it would result in a $4 million cut in state funding for Newtown next fiscal year.

Speaking at a state legislative committee public hearing on Wednesday, Llodra said, “Yes, we need a fair and balanced ECS formula. Everyone should pay their fair share and no one should benefit greater than his or her neighbor, according to his or her needs. Let’s get there in a thoughtful, meaningful way, however.”

The state has appealed the court ruling to the Connecticut Supreme Court.