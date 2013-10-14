Greenwich teens trying to stop bullying after schoolmate's suicide
Elias Frank is a senior at Greenwich High School who started the student group GHS Connections.
Kaomi Goetz
Alexa Ellenthal is a senior at Greenwich High School who started the student group called You Never Know Who.
Kaomi Goetz
It’s been nearly 7 weeks since Greenwich High School sophomore Bart Palosz shocked his community by taking his own life. His family and friends say he was a victim of years of bullying at school. Two seniors at the school are among a group of students who are trying to prevent that from happening again. We met up with them at Binney Park in Greenwich to find out how they’re trying to make a difference.