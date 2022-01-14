© 2022 WSHU
Earth Week 2021

PSEG Long Island electric substation in Rockaway Beach, N.Y.
J.D. Allen
/
WSHU Public Radio
Sandbags protected the PSEG Long Island substation in Rockaway Beach, New York, until infrastructure was elevated after heavy flooding during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

WSHU marked Earth Week 2021 by airing and publishing stories about climate change, energy and environmental challenges and solutions as part of the global Covering Climate Now initiative through the New England News Collaborative. This comprehensive environmental reporting, by J.D. Allen, focused on the relationship between renewable energy and fossil fuels in America's energy future.