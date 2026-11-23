creative commons

The turkeys arrived early this year. A whole flock of them has been hanging around the neighborhood for weeks, blocking traffic and sometimes invading our backyard. We counted fourteen one day. They look at us boldly, strutting and gobbling and generally acting as if they own the place, and I suppose they do. Their ancestors were here long before the first settlers. They are big, formidable, no-nonsense birds and you can see why they have such a symbolic place in American folklore. But it is oddly disconcerting to see a symbol in motion, walking around in your neighborhood. Strangely enough, all the wild turkeys have vanished this week. Perhaps they suspect that the road to becoming a Thanksgiving symbol runs through the supermarket freezer. No sensible turkey wants that, and they may be smarter than we thought.

Everyone loves the nostalgic Norman Rockwell picture of a family at Thanksgiving dinner. At the head of the table stand grandpa and grandma, smiling. She is in the act of setting down a platter, with a deceased turkey the size of a small dinosaur. Along both sides of the table sit the various members of the family, the sons and daughters, grandchildren, aunts and uncles and cousins, all smiling and talking. No doubt about it, this family has been brought together, and they are enjoying every minute of it.

Not many families are like that now, and perhaps few families ever were except in some mythical house on the prairie.

But still, family is our tribe and shelter of last resort when all other loyalties fail. When our team loses, our candidate is voted out, and our cat fails to win a prize in the cat show, there’s always the family. Disgraced, incompetent, or criminal politicians and CEOs invariably cover their departure by saying, without much enthusiasm, that they plan to spend more time with their families. It would take a heart of stone not to feel sorry for those families. Young people who can’t keep a job or pay the rent come back to their families. Soldiers return from war to their families. At Thanksgiving, families gather from great distances, even if it means braving the inferno of the airports. Families are powerful magic.

The core family (what we amateur sociologists call the “nuclear family” because of its explosive qualities), consisting of husband, wife, and children, tends to be isolated. Often they live in a suburban house separated from other houses, and travel sequestered in an SUV, which is a kind of family pod or mobile suburban house, complete with DVD and an internet connection to keep the real world at a distance. In this sense, families are more alone together than ever.

But the wider family is a different matter. The grandparents, exes and double exes, aunts and uncles and cousins are scattered to the farthest shores of the continent, and perhaps all around the world. This centrifugal family, as I call it, needs something to draw it together, something irresistible and almost mystical, like the turkey.

That is the heart of the matter. If I have understood the culture correctly, the turkey works like Stonehenge for Druids, the Grail for people interested in Grails, the Lorelei of the Rhine, or the Sirens of Greek mythology. It calls from a distance.

Thanksgiving is a stressful time for families, but most of us face it bravely every year. It’s a tribute to the continuing strength of family ties, and the awesome magnetic power of the turkey.