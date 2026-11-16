Lost on Long Island at this festive time of year, I once found myself driving around the back regions of the big Roosevelt Field Mall. This mall, like most of its kind, is an architectural monstrosity, and the parts the public doesn't normally see are even less appealing. The back region is, in effect, one big loading bay with trucks coming and going day and night, and it dawned on me that I was seeing one step in a highly choreographed process. Huge trucks came rolling in every few minutes. They carried plates from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, just about everywhere, and they also carried The Holidays, in thousands of crates and cardboard boxes.

I know a little about what happens in the hidden parts of a big store because I worked in one briefly. Those incoming boxes will be piled up in the stock room, recorded, and ripped open by workers who bear very little resemblance to Santa’s elves. The packing will be discarded and the objects themselves, many of which have made an even longer journey from China, will be taken up to the sales floor.

Here the metamorphosis will be made complete. Each object will be placed in an attractive display, carefully lit like a prima donna at the opera, and surrounded by the twinkling lights, shiny decorations and happy music of the Holiday season. It now bears no resemblance whatever to the thing that arrived, with a thousand others of its kind, in a mud-spattered truck from New Jersey. It looks so good that even I might buy it. A big store or an online catalog is like a Harry Potter movie: nothing is quite what it seems, and magic is the only thing that works.

Back in the 1960s, a Canadian sociologist called Erving Goffman made a career out of studying what he called the back regions of social life, the things we don’t see, and usually don’t want to see. He observed that we live in two different worlds, which can be compared to front stage and backstage in the theater. The front stage looks and sounds good, like the sales floor of a big store, and everyone performs his or her appropriate role more or less competently. The backstage is a more ordinary human mess, like the loading bay, where the decor is uninspiring and everyone talks and acts casually and normally.

Shakespeare put the same phenomenon into immortal words four centuries ago when he wrote: “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players,” and of course we knew that. But most of the time, we choose not to mention it, even if the performances are bad and the scenery is tacky.

Every institution has these front and back regions. Teachers know that there’s a world of difference between the classroom and the staff room. I’ve been behind the scenes in hospitals when doctors and nurses relax and speak plainly. Believe me, you don’t want to know about it, especially if you’re not feeling too well.

It’s really a rather charming aspect of human nature that we love to put on a show, and to accept the shows that other people put on. We all collaborate in pretending not to notice even the most obvious fakery because that’s the deal: you believe in my illusions and I’ll believe in yours. The political metaphor is almost irresistible, but I will resist it this once, just for today.