Interview: Artist Holly Danger On Her Live Painting Show

This Saturday evening, a group of artists will gather at the Danger Gallery in Stamford to assemble an art piece that will be made up of 100 separate canvases.

It’s called the 1X1 Mural, and it’s the brainchild of visual artist Holly Danger, who owns the gallery that bears her name.

Danger recently spoke with WSHU's Bill Buchner at our studios in Fairfield. Listen to their conversation:

The live painting show will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Danger Studio.