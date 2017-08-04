© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Interview: Artist Holly Danger On Her Live Painting Show

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published August 4, 2017 at 4:47 PM EDT
1 of 2
Motion graphic designer, video editor and live-performance video artist Holly Danger.
Courtesy of Holly Danger
2 of 2
Danger speaks to All Things Considered Host Bill Buchner at the WSHU studios on Friday.
Ann Lopez

This Saturday evening, a group of artists will gather at the Danger Gallery in Stamford to assemble an art piece that will be made up of 100 separate canvases.

It’s called the 1X1 Mural, and it’s the brainchild of visual artist Holly Danger, who owns the gallery that bears her name.

Danger recently spoke with WSHU's Bill Buchner at our studios in Fairfield. Listen to their conversation:

The live painting show will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Danger Studio.

Tags

Connecticut NewsStamfordConnecticutcultureart
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner