-
The art of protest. Whether it’s street graffiti during the Arab Spring, yellow umbrellas of Hong Kong’s democracy movement, murals of George Floyd in the…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo has launched an art program for older New Yorkers to fight social isolation. The program is a partnership between the State Council…
-
Not a single monument in New York City’s Central Park depicts real-life women. But a sculptor in Connecticut will change that. Meredith Bergmann is…
-
A judge has ruled that the artist who helped place a steel sculpture of a bent drug spoon at Purdue Pharma's Connecticut headquarters can get the…
-
Nearly 400 years ago, a young Gian Lorenzo Bernini was commissioned by a powerful Cardinal’s family to decorate the first Jesuit church in Rome. Now,…
-
The painter Jasper Johns wants to leave a gift to the town of Sharon, Connecticut – his estate – to be used as an artists' retreat.Johns is best known for…
-
This Saturday evening, a group of artists will gather at the Danger Gallery in Stamford to assemble an art piece that will be made up of 100 separate…
-
When you think of impressionist painters, Alfred Sisley might not be the first name to come to mind. The creators of a new exhibition at the Bruce Museum…
-
One of America’s greatest modern architects, Louis Kahn, died in the middle of constructing his last building, the Yale Center for British Art in New…
-
The fate of a historic post office in downtown Stamford, Connecticut is still unclear – two years after it was closed. The nearly 100-year old building is…