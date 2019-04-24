© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

New Arson Charges For Teens Accused Of Shakespeare Theatre Fire

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 24, 2019 at 10:21 AM EDT
The teenagers charged in the fire that destroyed the historic Shakespeare Theatre in Connecticut are now accused of another high-profile fire in the region.

Vincent Keller and Christopher Sakowicz were charged Monday in connection with a fire in March at Silver Sands State Park in neighboring Milford. They’re accused of burning two large storage containers that were part of a $9.1 million construction project at the park.

The two teenagers and another minor are charged with multiple counts of arson, burglary and trespassing. The charges also cover suspected arsons in Stratford, Southbury and West Haven.

They’ve pled not guilty to the crimes.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin